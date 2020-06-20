UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants Districts To Check OMC Depots, Petrol Pump Storages

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:22 AM

Govt wants districts to check OMC depots, petrol pump storages

Punjab government has ordered administrations of all districts to keep monitoring the storage situation of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) depots and petrol pump storages to plug chances of artificial shortage of petrol and diesel

On instructions from deputy commissioner Amir Khatak, assistant commissioner Shahzad Mhboob visited Shershah area where he checked depots of PSO and Shell Petroleum Company.

In report submitted to DC, AC said that a million litres of petrol was available at PSO depot and supply to PSO petrol pumps was regular.

AC said that Shell petrol pumps were getting supplies from Mahmoodkot and 400,000 litres of petrol and diesel was supplied to Shell pumps in a day.

He further stated that Shell depot in Multan was closed for necessary repairs, however, added that supply of Shell products from Karachi would resume within next four days.

