Govt wants economic reforms with special focus of taxation: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said the government is trying for economic reforms with special focus on taxation, which is the responsibility of the governments of the past.

The economic system in the country is striving for maximum benefits to the people of which Rs. 260 billion 'Ehsaas program', interest free loans for farmers and youth and health cards are the best examples, he said.

Winding up the debate on the budget at the National Assembly, he said the economic woes of the last 70 years cannot be completely cured in three years, but every sector was improving in the country's economy.

The Minister said the government had chalked out some short, medium and long term economic plans that had never been done since the early 1970s.

Today, the government has formed a 15 members Economic Advisory Council (EAC) for long-term economic planning, which will make recommendations to the government for long-term sustainable and inclusive growth.

Commenting on the bleak situation of Pakistan's economy at the time the current government took over, the finance minister said by the end of 2018 the country had some structural issues as the Current Account deficit had piled up to US$20 billion, besides rapidly depleting the foreign exchange reserves, therefore in order to save the country from default, the government had to go back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new programme.

"Institutional reforms and automation in the FBR will eliminate human intervention so that the process of achieving the annual revenue target can be made transparent" Finance Minister said.

Shaukat Tarin said the government had already introduced reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to change the system through automation of the institution and ensure transparency for achieving the annual revenue target.

Shaukat Tarin said that there would be no harassment for new tax filers but some measure would be taken by the government and only third parties would have a mandate to negotiate with them to settle the tax issues.

Minister said the government collected Rs 4.

1 trillion revenues in the first 11 months and hoped that by the end of current fiscal year (2020-21), the revenue collection would increase up to 4.7 trillion.

"We have set Rs 5.8 trillion revenue target for the coming year 2021-22 and also planned an aggressive revenue target of Rs 7 trillion for the year 2022-23" he said.

He said that Imran Khan Stands in front of the IMF on the inflation issue and will never allow a burden on the low income people.

Economic planning was done in the 1970, but after that the governments came up with five-year plans.

He said that after implementing short term and medium term structural reforms in the country's economy, Pakistan was now moving towards sustainable and inclusive growth.

"We are on track to just have a comprehensive economic road map which we will follow and Prime Minister Imran Khan is also committed to fully implement the road map, "he said.

The GDP growth that had gone up to over 5 percent plunged to around 2 and then after COVID-19, it even went to historical lows of minus 0.5 percent, he said adding that the PM then took very courageous steps that definitely were in the larger interest of the country.

The Minister said one of the pillars of our economy would be the bottom up approach that means to have a trickle-down effect on the economy.

He said although this would take time to bring the people out of poverty but the effect would start coming soon.

Shaukat Tarin said in the budget for the upcoming financial year, the government had announced a comprehensive package in this regard in various sectors such as agriculture, industry and others.

In rural areas, he said every grower would get Rs 150,000 per crop (twice in a year) cash relief.

Similarly loans would be offered to the people to build their own houses on very low interest rates.

He said the government would now pay special focus on industry and exports. "We have given a package of Rs 45 billion in terms of reducing input cost to the industry," he said adding a very unique package for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would also be provided with loans up to Rs 2 million.