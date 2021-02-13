(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday, the incumbent government wanted reforms for transparent elections so that common men could also participate and play active role in legislation and development of the country.

While talking to masses at different union councils in NA 156, Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that the government was committed to abolish culture of corruption and sale purchase of votes in senate elections.

The opposition was witnessing defeat in the senate elections that was why it (Opposition) opposed open ballot, he added.

Qureshi stated that opposition was the main hurdle in way of "Change" in the country.

"Opposition wants "Purana Pakistan" wherein consciences were put on sale," the foreign minister remarked.

PTI was struggling for transparent elections process wherein no one could point finger, he added.

He said PPP and PML- N remained in power for long time, and posed question, did they (Opposition) take any step to stop horse-trading.

The foreign minister hinted that open ballot system would surely help abolish horse-trading.

Qureshi, however, stated that PTI would emerge biggest political party in senate after the elections. The incumbent government strongly believed in serving people, he said, adding the government was making comprehensive plan to shift benefit of subsidy to the poor.

He observed that inflation was big challenge for the government, adding however, the government was taking steps on emergency basis to deal the issue.

The foreign minister spent busy day in city. He also attended Namaz-e-Janaza of the sister-in-law of MNA Ibrahim Khan. Qureshi also inspected development sites in the constituency and directed officials to speed up the pace of work.

Special Assistant to CM Javed Akhtar Ansari, Provincial parliamentary secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi were also present on the occasion.