Govt Wants Electoral Process Transparent: Ali M Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Govt wants electoral process transparent: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the government wanted to make the electoral process more transparent.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government was asking to use Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in bye-elections so that it could timely resolve any loophole if any.

He said the opposition was making undue hue and cry about the usage of EVM perhaps, it wanted irregularities and rigging in the elections process as per past practice.

The minister said the government would provide all legal assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said its all reservations would be addressed as the ECP was a constitutional institution of the country and the government would fulfill its all legitimate requirements.

Ali Muhammad Khan urged that all the legal affairs should be discussed at appropriate and legal forums.

He said the government was responsible to implement the laws which had passed from the Parliament and everyone should have to follow and respect the laws.

