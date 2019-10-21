UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants Peaceful Talk Process With JUI-F Chief To Settle Issues: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Govt wants peaceful talk process with JUI-F chief to settle issues: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the sincere leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan wants to initiate a peaceful talk process with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur Rehman to settle the issues as azadi march can badly affect the issue of Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, minister said negotiations were the only way through which the political parties could remove their reservations.

Ali Muhammad said that the PML-N and PPP political parties are still in confusion over the decision of sit-in in Islamabad.

He further criticized anti government movement announced by JUI-f chief and said that: 'Maulana sahib wants freedom through this so called Azadi March'.

He said Fazal ur Rehman is not clear whether his sit-in is for Kashmir or against the democratic PTI government.

"JUI-F chief Mulana sahib was the chairman of Kashmir Committee but he did not utter a single word regarding Kashmir, adding, in last 10 years he didn't justified the issue of Kashmir".

JUI-F chief Maulana should have compensated for what he had done on Kashmir cause, he said, adding, the government is ready to hold dialogues but blackmailing cannot be accepted at any stance.

The minister said the PTI government will not allow anyone to disrupt the law and order situation in the country.

He said action will be taken according to law and constitution against those who would resort to anarchy.

Pakistan is passing through a difficult phase and the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir is critical so we all should come forward and raised the issue of Kashmir instead of criticizing others, minister added.

Ali Muhammad said it is not ethical to use the innocent Madaris students for personal objectives.

He said opposition's main reason behind such threatening tactics was to put pressure on the government to escape accountability and to get personal aims.

He said Maulana wants to divert people's attention from burning issue of Kashmir but PTI government is committed for this cause.

He said the PTInsaf government and Pakistan Army were on the same page about the ongoing issue of Kashmir.

He urged the opposition to take part in the activities planned by the government to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir.

He said despite all the internal and external challenges it is appreciable that Prime Minister Imran Khan is effectively highlighting Kashmir issue at every international fora.

Imran Khan's government has left no stone unturned in order to highlight Kashmir issue at international front, adding, it is diplomatic victory of Pakistan that International community has taken notice of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he added.

"Today, all Pakistanis, wherever there reside are standing along with our Kashmiris," he said.

