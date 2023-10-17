Govt wants speedy, equal uplift in newly merged districts: Dr Aamir

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) Dr Aamir Abdullah has said that the purpose of the establishment of the steering committee for the region was to include the region in development process on equal basis and to speed up the government's initiatives and get awareness about problems of the tribal areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) Dr Aamir Abdullah has said that the purpose of the establishment of the steering committee for the region was to include the region in development process on equal basis and to speed up the government's initiatives and get awareness about problems of the tribal areas.

He expressed these views while presiding over the first high-level steering committee formed by the provincial government for the merged districts here on Tuesday.

The meeting held in the committee room of the Home & Tribal Affairs Department. Besides, the Additional Chief Secretary Abid Majeed, the representatives of all concerned departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker minister regarding aims and objectives, and responsibilities of the steering committee.

The minister was briefed that in order to solve the problems faced by the people of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA), the especially established this separate ministry by the provincial government has been working to address the issues of the region under its mandate.

The steering committee is consisting of the representatives of all stakeholders to take timely and practical measures for the development of the region in accordance with the vision of the government.

The provincial minister said that he wants to speed up the administrative affairs of the merged districts with good intentions and expressed his determination to make the service delivery system available online to improve governance and real time information through the delivery unit.

He said the members of the committee to provide all the overall details of the projects initiated under various programmes for the merged districts in the next meeting.

He said that the target of his ministry is to bring balance in the development process of the merged districts and to deliver its benefits to the people of the area in a better way.