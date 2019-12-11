UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Wants To Appoint High Official In Various Deptts By Making Legislation In Parliament: Federal Minister For Education And Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:44 PM

Govt wants to appoint high official in various deptts by making legislation in parliament: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to appoint high officials in various institutions by the legislation with opposition parties in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to appoint high officials in various institutions by the legislation with opposition parties in the parliament.

The incumbent government and opposition parties had already made immense legislation on different national issues for larger interest of the country, he said , talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the consultation, discussion and constructive criticism was beauty of the democracy and nobody could make silence in the democratic and parliamentary system. "We are ready to sit together with opposition to make legislation on national issues," he reiterated.

He said the federal cabinet had not formally discussed about the removing of Maryam Nawaz's name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The PTI government believed in the supremacy of constitution and rule of law, he added.

He said the country was confronting many challenges including economic woes and the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were responsible of fragile economy.

Shafqat Mahmood said the PTI government was taking gigantic measures to further stable national economy and wiping out the menace of the corruption and money laundering to bring stability.

Replying to a question, he said India was trying to destabilize Pakistan but it would be failed in its nefarious designs as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government was highlighting Indian atrocities and bloodbath at every international forum.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exit Control List Education Parliament Democracy Money Muslim From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

13 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

7 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

7 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

7 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.