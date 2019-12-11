Govt wants to appoint high official in various deptts by making legislation in parliament: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to appoint high officials in various institutions by the legislation with opposition parties in the parliament

The incumbent government and opposition parties had already made immense legislation on different national issues for larger interest of the country, he said , talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the consultation, discussion and constructive criticism was beauty of the democracy and nobody could make silence in the democratic and parliamentary system. "We are ready to sit together with opposition to make legislation on national issues," he reiterated.

He said the federal cabinet had not formally discussed about the removing of Maryam Nawaz's name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The PTI government believed in the supremacy of constitution and rule of law, he added.

He said the country was confronting many challenges including economic woes and the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were responsible of fragile economy.

Shafqat Mahmood said the PTI government was taking gigantic measures to further stable national economy and wiping out the menace of the corruption and money laundering to bring stability.

Replying to a question, he said India was trying to destabilize Pakistan but it would be failed in its nefarious designs as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government was highlighting Indian atrocities and bloodbath at every international forum.

