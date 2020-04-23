Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana Sana Ullah

(@fidahassanain)

Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah has also ruled out the possibility of any talks or reconciliation with PML-Q regarding any in-house change movement.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would be arrested if given an opportunity, former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah revealed here on Thursday.

He said that the country could not afford in-house changes or mid-term elections under the current circumstances.

He expressed these views while talking on a local tv here on Thursday.

“Shehbaz Sharif is on NA B’s radar,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

He went on to say that Shehbaz Sharif was issued notices by the NAB as the government wanted to arrest him.

Talking about any possibility of in-house changes, Rana Sana Ullah said that there had been neither reconciliation with Chaudhary brothers (Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi) nor any talks on in-house changes.

He also came down hard upon Sheikh Rasheed, saying that he would be detained during the holy month of Ramazan.

“Sheikh Rasheed will be detained for a month in Ramazan,” said Rana Sana Ullah. He also said that Coronavirus lockdown of four weeks completely disrupted the national economy.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif was due before the NAB on Wednesday but he did not turn up, citing his health issue as major reason to skip his appearance before the investigating team. He also did not appear last week on Friday in the same case.

However, this time, the NAB warned him of strict action if he did not turn up again on May 4.