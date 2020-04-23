UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Wants To Arrest Shehbaz Sharif, Says Rana Sana Ullah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:58 PM

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana Sana Ullah

Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah has also ruled out the possibility of any talks or reconciliation with PML-Q regarding any in-house change movement.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would be arrested if given an opportunity, former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah revealed here on Thursday.

He said that the country could not afford in-house changes or mid-term elections under the current circumstances.

He expressed these views while talking on a local tv here on Thursday.

“Shehbaz Sharif is on NA B’s radar,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

He went on to say that Shehbaz Sharif was issued notices by the NAB as the government wanted to arrest him.

Talking about any possibility of in-house changes, Rana Sana Ullah said that there had been neither reconciliation with Chaudhary brothers (Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi) nor any talks on in-house changes.

He also came down hard upon Sheikh Rasheed, saying that he would be detained during the holy month of Ramazan.

“Sheikh Rasheed will be detained for a month in Ramazan,” said Rana Sana Ullah. He also said that Coronavirus lockdown of four weeks completely disrupted the national economy.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif was due before the NAB on Wednesday but he did not turn up, citing his health issue as major reason to skip his appearance before the investigating team. He also did not appear last week on Friday in the same case.

However, this time, the NAB warned him of strict action if he did not turn up again on May 4.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law Minister Same May TV Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

5 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

1 hour ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

1 hour ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

1 hour ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

2 hours ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.