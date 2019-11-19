UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants To Bring Change, Meet Expectations Of People

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Govt wants to bring change, meet expectations of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz Monday said the incumbent government wanted to bring change in the country and was trying to meet the expectations of the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to bring reforms in the institutions and enhancing their working capacities and the government was making efforts in that regard.

He said people would see improvement in every sector with the beginning of the new year.

Replying to a question, he said all government allied political parties were fully intact with the government, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government would fulfill its pledge of change which was made with the people during the general election campaign 2018.

He said the PTI government wanted justice for all on equal basis.

Shibli Faraz said the decision regarding Nawaz Sharif case to go abroad for medical treatment had given the perception of discrimination between the rich and the poor in the country.

To another question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) held Azadi March to remain in the minds of people as the JUI-F was losing its popularity among the people.

