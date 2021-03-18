UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants To Bring Electoral Reforms Before Next General Elections: National Assembly Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:59 PM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said the government wants to introduce electoral reforms before next general election in 2023 with the consensus of all the stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said the government wants to introduce electoral reforms before next general election in 2023 with the consensus of all the stakeholders.

He said, opposition is an important part of the parliament therefore the opposition parties would be taken into confidence on electoral reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, the speaker said that the electoral reforms are need of the hour and essential for free, fair, independent and transparent elections in future.

He said the government and opposition should work together for ensuring transparency in the elections and parliamentary democracy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had openly offered to the opposition benches to give their proposals to legislate on the elections reforms.

He urged all parliamentary leaders to ensure their presence in the Parliament during the process of legislation on electoral reforms.

Responding to a question, he said he would not hesitate to issue production orders for opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in the National Assembly.

