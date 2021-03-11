Govt wants to bring electoral reforms, electronic voting system: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the government wanted to bring electoral reforms as it was working to introduce electronic voting system in the elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government wanted to stop horse trading during the elections but the opposition was not ready to support it as they had always promoted corruption in the country.

The minister said the opposition had always adopted practice of buying and selling of votes during the senate elections, adding people were well aware of the opposition parties' corruption and that was why they had rejected them.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest, sincere and brave person who had strongly believed in rule of law and was strictly against corruption, as not a single corruption charge was registered against him.

He said the opposition parties were habitual for wrong doings in the country's politics, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had badly ruined the ethics and moralities of the national politics and PML-N's chief was an absconder.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition opposed the open balloting in the Senate elections but now they were stressing to hold chairmanship of the Upper House through show of hands.

He said the opposition was badly exposed before the people during the senate elections and Ali Haider Gillani's video was enough in that regard.

He said it was astonishing that Nawaz Sharif in the past went to the Supreme Court against Yousaf Raza Gillani but now PML-N was supporting him.