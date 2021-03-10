UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Wants To Bring Electoral Reforms, Introducing Electronic Voting System: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:09 PM

Govt wants to bring electoral reforms, introducing electronic voting system: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the government wanted to bring electoral reforms as it was working for introducing electronic voting system in the national elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the government wanted to bring electoral reforms as it was working for introducing electronic voting system in the national elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government wanted to stop malpractices and usage of money during the elections but the opposition was not ready to support it because they had always promoted the corruption in the country.

The minister said the opposition had always staged the bazar of corruption during the senate elections, adding every citizen of Pakistan was well aware about corruption of opposition parties so they had rejected them.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest,sincere and brave person who had strongly believed in rule of law and strictly against corruption as not a single corruption charge was registered against him.

He said the opposition parties were popular for doing malpractices as they were habitual for wrong doings in the country's politics, adding the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had badly destroyed the ethics and moralities from the national politics and its leadership was escaped and declared absconder from the courts.

Replying to a question, the said some people had tried to twist his yesterday's statement regarding election of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman of the Upper House.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition opposed the open balloting in the senate elections but now they were stressing to hold election of chairmanship of the Upper House through show of hand.

He said the opposition was badly exposed before the people during the senate elections and video of Ali Haider Gillani's was enough in that regard.

He said it was astonishing that Nawaz Sharif went to the Supreme Court (SC) against Yousaf Raza Gillani but now PML-N was supporting him.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Yousaf Raza Gillani Ali Haider Money From Government Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Brazil's Lula comes out swinging at Bolsonaro in r ..

39 seconds ago

Suspense in Iceland as dormant volcanic zone shows ..

42 seconds ago

Tanzanian opposition demands answers on president' ..

44 seconds ago

Roglic wins in Beaujolais to take Paris-Nice lead

13 minutes ago

Roger Federer plays first match for over a year

13 minutes ago

Texas Invites New Coronavirus Surge By Lifting Mas ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.