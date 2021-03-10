Govt wants to bring electoral reforms, introducing electronic voting system: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the government wanted to bring electoral reforms as it was working for introducing electronic voting system in the national elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the government wanted to bring electoral reforms as it was working for introducing electronic voting system in the national elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government wanted to stop malpractices and usage of money during the elections but the opposition was not ready to support it because they had always promoted the corruption in the country.

The minister said the opposition had always staged the bazar of corruption during the senate elections, adding every citizen of Pakistan was well aware about corruption of opposition parties so they had rejected them.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest,sincere and brave person who had strongly believed in rule of law and strictly against corruption as not a single corruption charge was registered against him.

He said the opposition parties were popular for doing malpractices as they were habitual for wrong doings in the country's politics, adding the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had badly destroyed the ethics and moralities from the national politics and its leadership was escaped and declared absconder from the courts.

Replying to a question, the said some people had tried to twist his yesterday's statement regarding election of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman of the Upper House.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition opposed the open balloting in the senate elections but now they were stressing to hold election of chairmanship of the Upper House through show of hand.

He said the opposition was badly exposed before the people during the senate elections and video of Ali Haider Gillani's was enough in that regard.

He said it was astonishing that Nawaz Sharif went to the Supreme Court (SC) against Yousaf Raza Gillani but now PML-N was supporting him.