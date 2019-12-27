UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants To Bring Reforms In NAB Law By Evolving Consensus With Opposition: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:22 PM

Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted the reforms in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by evolving consensus with the opposition parties in the parliament to bring more transparency in its investigation process

The opposition parties were not showing seriousness in NAB reforms through legislation.

The NAB was an independent institution and carrying out accountability process without interference, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said the opposition wished to halt accountability process against their bigwigs, but the PTI government was determined with its promise from day first to wipe out the menace of corruption to bring progress in the country.

No country could achieve prosperity and economic stability without accountability process against the plunderers, he said.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the NAB Chairman was appointed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with consultation of the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and they were now making hue and cry on accountability against the corrupts.

He urged the opposition parties to play their role in legislation on various national issues in the parliament and developing consensus on matters was a beauty of the democracy.

