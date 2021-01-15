UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants To Bring Reforms In State Institutions, Senate Told

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday informed the Senate that the government was working to introduce reforms in all state institutions including in criminal justice system, and accountability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday informed the Senate that the government was working to introduce reforms in all state institutions including in criminal justice system, and accountability.

Responding to a point raised by the Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Dr Babar Awan said that the government had promulgated an ordinance for bringing reforms in the accountability process and to eliminate menace of corruption. However, he regretted that it was not taken up in the committee.

He said no one was above the law and the constitution of the country adding that everyone should respect the state institutions and surrender before the courts to prove their innocence.

He went on to say that no amendment was brought to the NAB laws during the 10 years rules of past governments.

