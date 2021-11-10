UrduPoint.com

Govt Wants To Bring Transparent Electoral System: Asad Qaiser

Speaker, National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said the government wanted to evolve consensus about electoral reforms as it was making efforts to bring transparent election system in the country

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given task to him for discussing election reforms with the opposition and he had contacted with some members of the opposition parties today for the purpose.

The speaker said he would contact with opposition leaders for electoral reforms and their reservations would be addressed regarding the matter.

He expressed his hope that the opposition parties would pay attentions to the issue seriously, adding that the government wanted to make legislation about the important reforms unanimously in the parliament.

To a question, Asad Qaiser said the allied political parties of the government had met with the prime minister and they did not express reservations during the meeting.

