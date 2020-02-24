Govt wants to complete all ongoing development schemes: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government wanted to complete all ongoing development schemes but it could not have earmarked budget for these projects due to unavailability of funds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government wanted to complete all ongoing development schemes but it could not have earmarked budget for these projects due to unavailability of funds.

Addressing different gathering and later on talking to media persons at Tando Shahbaz and Jhangara Bajara on third day of his three day visit to Sehwan, Sayed Murad Shah said government had asked the environmental experts to suggest steps for rehabilitation of Manchhar Lake so that it could be turned into floating village.

Replying to a question about support price of wheat, Sayed Murad Shah said his government could not fixed such prices for wheat crop because of lack of funds. Before procurement of wheat government would have to give subsidy, CM Sindh said and demanded of the Federal government to provide funds so that wheat procurement process and other development schemes could be initiated.

He said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP government was providing relief to the general public as a result of which people had given big mandate to his party in last general elections.

He said in 2018 general election, people of Sindh had given extraordinary mandate to Pakistan People's Party.

Replying to a question regarding change of IG Sindh, Chief Minster said provincial cabinet had accorded approval for removal of current IGP and Prime Minister had also agreed with us but still matter is not resolved.

Chief Minister said provincial Government had requested the federal government to start construction of Hyderabad- Sehwan road in the year 2017 and also paid its own share of rupees 7 billion amount to it but due to slow pace of construction work it could not be completed till now.

Sayed Murad Ali Shah also visited the residence of late lecturer Altaf Memon and offered condolence with the bereaved family over his murder. The brother of the deceased lecturer informed the CM about progress of murder case.

Sayed Murad Ali Shah also assured that government would provide assistance to the affected family in getting justice.