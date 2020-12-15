Govt wants to conduct Senate election through show of hands: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the government wanted to conduct the upcoming Senate elections through show of hands to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

It was possible according to Constitutional Act to hold the Senate polls before one month through show of hands to prevent and eliminate the horse trading, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that in the past, the horse trading was reported in the Senate elections, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan being an honest and righteous person was against such practice.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to initiate talks with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) except national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

He said the political unemployed and orphans were gathered under banner of PDM to save their corruption and money laundering.

The Members National Assembly of PDM should submit their resignation to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser as soon as possible then the government would accept them, he added.