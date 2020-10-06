Govt wants to empower youth: Minister

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday that youth were precious asset of the country and it was ambition of Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday that youth were precious asset of the country and it was ambition of Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower them.

He said this while talking with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media minority wing belonging to district Sialkot led by member human rights wing Noreen Gull here at camp office of Human Rights.

He said the PTI government initiated several revolutionary programmes in order to empower the youth and ensure their progress and hopefully these revolutionary programmes would materialize the dreams of the youth. He added that social media teams were performing well and promoted love or brotherhood as compare to others.

They also cut the cake of PM's birthday wish long life and health.

The minister also wished Happy Birthday to prime Minister of Pakistan and hoped that the country would progress briskly in the leadership of Imran Khan. He hoped that social media wing of the Punjab government would perform much better for the promotion of peace and harmony.

The delegation assured to provincial minister that they would perform their duties with full dedication and enthusiasm.

Ejaz Alam said, "Pakistan belongs to all of us and we have to ensure its welfare and betterment collectively." He also extolled the efforts of social media minority wing for ailing humanity.

On the occasion, Director Human Rights M. Yousaf, Head of social media wing TanveerYousaf Bhutta and other relevant officials were also present.