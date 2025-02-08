Open Menu

Gov’t Wants To End Polarization Through Dialogue: Ihsan Afzal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Gov't wants to end polarization through dialogue: Ihsan Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Friday that the government is committed to ending political polarization by promoting dialogue. 

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had made several attempts to hold talks with the opposition.

However, he claimed that the opposition, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), backed out of recent discussions. 

"The opposition avoids democratic practices and prefers anarchy," he added.

 

When asked about the opposition alliance, he said that experienced politicians like Maulana Fazlur Rehman might guide PTI toward collective decision-making in the country’s interest.

He emphasized that the focus of any talks should be on ensuring transparent elections in the future.

Rana Ihsan Afzal also mentioned that the government would present its economic progress and achievements as one year's performance.

