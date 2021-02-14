UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants To Ensure Transparency In Senate Polls: Asad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt wants to ensure transparency in Senate polls: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the government had moved a Constitutional amendment bill to conduct the Senate elections through open voting to discourage horse trading practice to ensure more transparency in it.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would accept the Supreme Court's decision regarding Senate polls, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had introduced the dirty politics of horse trading in the Senate elections in the past.

The national institutions would investigate the horse trading incidents reported in Senate polls 2018, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed with its promise from day one to make electoral reforms to ensure more transparency in the system.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was doing agitation and negative politics in the country to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) but it was impossible for the government.

