Govt Wants To Hold Senate Elections In Transparent Manner: Shahzad Waseem

Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:18 PM

Leader of the House in Senate Shahzad Waseem on Thursday said the government wanted to bring transparency in forthcoming senate elections as it had tabled the senate amendment bill in the National Assembly for the purpose

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shahzad Waseem on Thursday said the government wanted to bring transparency in forthcoming senate elections as it had tabled the senate amendment bill in the National Assembly for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to hold senate elections through open balloting as it was long lasting demand of the opposition parties.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had signed Charter of Democracy (CoD) and open balloting in senate elections was the part of it.

He said the opposition had bad intentions regarding the up-coming senate elections that is why they were opposing and criticising the government in that regard.

Shahzad Waseem said the parliament makes legislation and the Supreme Court (SC) interpret the laws so the government went to the Apex Court to get legal advise for the purpose.

Replying to a question, he said opposition was the group of rejected people as they had badly rejected its narrative which they adopted against the national institutions and the government.

The opposition was responsible for all issues of the country and its people because they had done massive corruption during their previous governments, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope of the people as they knew that he (PM) was the only political leader who had full capabilities to resolve their problems amicably.

To another query, he said holding protest in democratic system was the legitimate right of the people and the issue of increasing salaries of the Federal employees had resolved.

