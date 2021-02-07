UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants To Hold Transparent Up-coming Senate Elections: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:40 PM

Govt wants to hold transparent up-coming senate elections: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the government was not taking any extra constitutional step and it's only objective was to hold transparent up-coming senate elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said tabling ordinance regarding the open balloting in the senate election was not an unconstitutional act.

He said despite having power, the government was discussing about neutral empires and holding the senate elections through show of hands, adding, all political parties were admitting that selling and buying of the votes had always been done during the upper house election in past.

The SAPM said holding the senate elections through show of hands was the part of Charter of Democracy (CoD) and both the major opposition Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Peoples Party were signatory of the CoD.

He said no one could be part of the senate with the power of money during the present government as Prime Minister Imran Khan was strongly against the corrupt practices, adding, he (PM) was the only political leader who had taken strict action against his party members who violated the party discipline during the last senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said the government did not believe in politics of Changa Manga and everyone knew that who was responsible for introducing such type of practices in the past.

