Govt Wants To Improve Governance Through Holistic Reforms: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Govt wants to improve governance through holistic reforms: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Punjab government was striving to improve the governance structure through holistic reforms.

Talking to the media at Government College University (GCU) here, she said that CM Usman Buzdar had inaugurated a revolutionary program 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' which would improve the service delivery mechanism along with the provision of facilities at the grassroot level.

She said initially, the program would be of three weeks' duration and include the cleanliness of cities, towns, rural areas and government buildings and would resolve issues of water drainage swiftly.

The Special Assistant said that a cleanliness week was being celebrated to remove garbage, repair street lights and remove wall chalking.

Similarly, a week would be reserved for the beautification of parks and green belts, buildings and offices while public toilets, drains, manholes and sewerage lines would be cleaned to improve the quality of life of the common man, she added.

Dr Firdous said that 'AC Karkardagi' app and 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' app had been designed and these could be downloaded from the play store.

Responding to a question, the SACM said that doors of the CM Office were open for all and the government wanted to change the stiff-necked bureaucrats as performers and deliverers.

