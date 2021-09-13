Govt wants to maximum facilitate media through PMDA: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said the government wanted to maximum facilitate the media through Pakistan Media Development Authority (PDMA).

Talking to a private news channel, he said some miscreants were trying to spread disinformation about the PMDA for their vested interests.

He said an independent media commission would be part of the PMDA and address the issues of media persons and specially issues of wages to protect media workers.

The minister said the government had invited all the stakeholders to settle down the pending discrepancies and let establish the PMDA together.

He said authority would have a check on the authenticity of the news either it was fake or true. In case of any violation, a heavy fine would be imposed on the media organization, he added.

He said the government would sail the PMDA bill through the parliament soon instead of issuing an ordinance.

In addition, the Media Complaints Commission would resolve the issues of media workers, he added.

The minister said the government had taken all the stakeholders on board including journalists and their bodies on the PMDA bill.