Govt Wants To Promote Sports At District Level: Malik Amin Aslam

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:20 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the government wanted to promote sports at district level as healthy youth could play a vital role in making the country developed and prosperous

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the government wanted to promote sports at district level as healthy youth could play a vital role in making the country developed and prosperous.

He said this during his visit to Liaqat Shaheed Hockey Stadium Attock which is being renovated at the cost of Rs 120 million and so for Rs 82 million have been spent.

On the occasion Assistant Director Sports Rashid Chohan, District Sports Officer Sheikh Asif, Rana Liaqat, Rana Shoukat and other notables were also present.

Malik Amin said that this hockey stadium would have astroturf, flood lights and other facilities of international level.

He said that the purpose of spending million of rupees on the renovation of this stadium was to promote Hockey which was our national game.

He said that in his constituency, different development schemes of provision of gas and other basic facilities were under completion.

He said Insaf Health Cards were also being distributed at union council level and 111,000 families would be benefited through this scheme.

Earlier, the Advisor visited different areas of the under renovation stadium and expressed his satisfaction over the pace and quality of work .

