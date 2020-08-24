Govt wants to provide shelter to low-income people: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Monday said the Federal Government has introduced the Bank Home Finance Facility for construction of houses, so that it provides shelter to the low-income strata.

Talking to media men, the Provincial Minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with Pakistan Housing Foundation would construct 20,000 grey structure houses under Naya Pakistan Housing scheme in Sarozai area of Peshawar, for which the balloting process had already been completed.

Accompanied with Secretary Housing Daud Khan and Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir, the Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali disclosed that the total cost of the project was Rs. 97 billion.

Dr Amjad Ali said the provincial government has a special focus on the housing sector in the province, the construction of houses would promote various allied industries, and would generate employment opportunities in the province.

He said the purpose of the housing department was not to earn profit from people, rather to provide them housing facilities on, no profit no loss basis.

The housing minister said the housing department had provided two percent quota to journalists in Sarozai housing scheme, while quota would also be provided to them in Jalozai Housing Scheme. He said around 85 percent of the construction work has been completed in the Jalozai Housing Scheme, and the possession letters would be awarded to the allottees in December this year.

He stated the housing department was going to extend the Jalozai Housing Scheme by around 5000 Kanals of land.

Dr Amjad Ali stated the provincial government had sent letters to various district administrations to identify land for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. He said all of the housing schemes of the provincial government were on barren land and no scheme would be allowed on agricultural land in the province.

Dr. Amjad Ali said the housing department in collaboration with Federal Employees Housing Authority would build a 20 plus stories high-rise apartments building in Nishtarabad area of Peshawar, which would be completed at a cost of Rs. 15 billions. He said 90 percent work on Hayatabad High Rise building for government employees had been completed while the balloting process had already been completed. He added the Civil Quarter Kohat Road flats scheme for government employees would be completed in 2022.

He said action would be taken against all illegal housing schemes as per the law in the province and a letter has been sent to the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) to take actions against the illegal housing schemes in the province.

He said the government would make no compromise on illegal housing schemes. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a comprehensive strategy on the housing sector in the country. He said the previous governments had only raised slogans of houses, while the incumbent government was taking concrete steps for it.