Govt wants to save people from virus as well as hunger: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a well-thought-out coronavirus strategy is being pursued in the province as the government wants to save people from the virus as well as hunger at the same time.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that all decisions had been made through consultations, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to deal with the pandemic.

He pointed out that the opposition had no strategy or agenda for dealing with coronavirus and it was only indulging in point-scoring over the pandemic.

He regretted that the opposition politicised the important issue, but the Punjab government started working on eight new labs immediately which had become functional now.

He said that maximum tests were being conducted in Punjab compared with other provinces, and added that approval of setting up of four more labs had also been granted to enhance the diagnostic testing capacity. New labs were being set up in Sialkot and Sargodha in the first phase, he added.

Meanwhile, the daily testing capacity of Punjab had increased to more than six thousand, he added.

The CM said that Pakistan was facing unusual circumstances and the public cooperation was imperative to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. He said that people should exhibit a socially-responsible behaviour after the opening of markets because they would remain safe by following the precautions.