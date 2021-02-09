UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Wants To Stop Corruption In Senate Election Through Open Balloting: Farogh Naseem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:46 AM

Govt wants to stop corruption in senate election through open balloting: Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Monday said the government wanted to stop horsetrading and corruption through holding open balloting in forthcoming senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Monday said the government wanted to stop horsetrading and corruption through holding open balloting in forthcoming senate elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making efforts to stop corruption mandi which always established during the senate elections.

The minister said the opposition parties were opposing the amendment bill in that regard its meant that they wants to do horsetrading during the up-coming senate election.

He said no one was become the beneficiary through open balloting except the country and its parliament.

Is it was essential to take in confidence the opposition before eradicating corruption, he questioned? Farogh Naseem said the present government had always respected the courts verdicts and would not violate their decisions in future also.

Replying to a question, he said the national institutions were working as independently and the government had nothing with their official maters.

He said there were lot of electoral issues in the county which would be resoled one by one.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Senate Parliament Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

47 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

1 hour ago

Number of steps taken for uplifting business, inv ..

14 seconds ago

Netherlands extends coronavirus curfew to March 2

15 seconds ago

First sitting US congressman dies after Covid diag ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.