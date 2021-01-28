(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the government wanted to stop horse-trading and usage of money in the country's politics so that it was making efforts to bring transparency in the up-coming senate elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to eradicate the tradition of selling and purchasing of votes in the Senate elections That's why; it was stressing to hold the Upper House elections through show of hands.

The minister said democracy would be strengthened through holding transparent elections, adding the present government had always kept the national interests supreme rather the personal ones.

He said the opposition was a group of rejected people as the people had badly rejected its narrative which was against the government and national institutions.

Shibli said everyone knew that who had introduced horse-trading and money in the country's politics adding Maryam Nawaz went to Khokhar brothers' house in Lahore and she exposed herself before the nation as opposition had always patronized the mafias of the country.

To a question, he said Pakistan Democratic Movement had become the part of history and the people would remember it as "once upon a time there was a PDM".

He said the people had great confidence in the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they believed that he (prime minister) was the only political figure who had full capabilities to resolve their problems amicably.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz members of the parliament were in contact with the government and they were ready to join it.

The government inherited fragile economy and deteriorated institutions, since then, it was making efforts to bring improvement in every sector of life and it needed some time because the change could not be expected over a night, he added.