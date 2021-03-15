UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants To Strengthen National Institutions: Ali Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said the government wanted to strengthen the national institutions and was working for improving their work capacity

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government wanted to provide relief to the people as it was working for the purpose.

The SAPM said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was a constitutional institution and holding transparent elections was its responsibility but it was failed to ensure fairness during the recent bye and the Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government had always respected the courts' decisions and obeyed them but on the other side the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always criticised their verdicts.

Ali Nawaz Awan urged that political leadership to use appropriate words against others and avoid derogatory language.

He condemned indecent act of hurling ink on Shahbaz Gill, adding every political party should have courage of facing criticism and tolerance in the politics.

