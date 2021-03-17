Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Zartaj Gull

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of state for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Tuesday said the government following its manifesto, wants to strengthen the national institutions.

Talking to private news channel, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working to enhance working capacity of the national institutions.

She said, it was the constitution duty of Election Commission of Pakistan to hold fair elections but it was failed to ensure transparency in the senate and bye elections.

She said the institution did not take any action against Ali Haider Gillani's video which was ample proof serious irregularity in the senate polls.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a courageous leader who had openly offered to hold open balloting in the senate elections, said Zartaj adding the government had issued Presidential Ordinance, presented Senate Amendment Bill in the Parliament and sent the matter to the Supreme Court but the opposition opposed it.