UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Wants To Strengthen National Institutions: Zartaj Gull

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:27 AM

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Zartaj Gull

Minister of state for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Tuesday said the government following its manifesto, wants to strengthen the national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of state for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Tuesday said the government following its manifesto, wants to strengthen the national institutions.

Talking to private news channel, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working to enhance working capacity of the national institutions.

She said, it was the constitution duty of Election Commission of Pakistan to hold fair elections but it was failed to ensure transparency in the senate and bye elections.

She said the institution did not take any action against Ali Haider Gillani's video which was ample proof serious irregularity in the senate polls.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a courageous leader who had openly offered to hold open balloting in the senate elections, said Zartaj adding the government had issued Presidential Ordinance, presented Senate Amendment Bill in the Parliament and sent the matter to the Supreme Court but the opposition opposed it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Ali Haider Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

14 minutes ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

21 minutes ago

NHMP issues traffic advisory in connection with Pa ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Iranian Diplomats Discuss MidEast in Wake ..

1 minute ago

Brilliant Buttler guides England to T20 win over I ..

5 minutes ago

218 more senior citizens vaccinated against corona ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.