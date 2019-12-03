UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Wants To Take Opposition Along For Legislation: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:52 PM

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislation: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said the government wanted to take all the opposition parties in the Parliament along for legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said the government wanted to take all the opposition parties in the Parliament along for legislation.

A committee comprising senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members had already been constituted for the purpose, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The unanimous election of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Rana Tanvir Hussain as chairman of Public Account Committee (PAC) showed that the PTI government desired to run the parliament smoothly, he added.

To a question, he said by making a hue and cry, and criticism for the sake of criticism, the opposition could get any relief for their leadership, which were facing cases. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family was under investigation for having assets beyond means and their front men were expected to become eye-witnesses against them soon, he added.

He said international financial institutions including Moody's, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank and World Bank were giving positive opinion about Pakistan's economy.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Bank Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Hue Asian Development Bank Muslim Family All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

2 minutes ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

2 minutes ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

26 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guard seizes 1770 kg chars from mou ..

26 minutes ago

Delaying Trade Deal Beyond 2020 May Deprive China ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.