Govt wants to take opposition along for legislation: Nadeem Afzal Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said the government wanted to take all the opposition parties in the Parliament along for legislation.

A committee comprising senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members had already been constituted for the purpose, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The unanimous election of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Rana Tanvir Hussain as chairman of Public Account Committee (PAC) showed that the PTI government desired to run the parliament smoothly, he added.

To a question, he said by making a hue and cry, and criticism for the sake of criticism, the opposition could get any relief for their leadership, which were facing cases. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family was under investigation for having assets beyond means and their front men were expected to become eye-witnesses against them soon, he added.

He said international financial institutions including Moody's, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank and World Bank were giving positive opinion about Pakistan's economy.