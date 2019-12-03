Govt Wants To Take Opposition Along For Legislation: Nadeem Afzal Chan
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:52 PM
Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said the government wanted to take all the opposition parties in the Parliament along for legislation
A committee comprising senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members had already been constituted for the purpose, he said while talking to a private news channel.
The unanimous election of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Rana Tanvir Hussain as chairman of Public Account Committee (PAC) showed that the PTI government desired to run the parliament smoothly, he added.
To a question, he said by making a hue and cry, and criticism for the sake of criticism, the opposition could get any relief for their leadership, which were facing cases. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family was under investigation for having assets beyond means and their front men were expected to become eye-witnesses against them soon, he added.
He said international financial institutions including Moody's, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank and World Bank were giving positive opinion about Pakistan's economy.