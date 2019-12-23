UrduPoint.com
Govt Wants To Take Opposition On Board To Resolve Issues: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:30 PM

Govt wants to take opposition on board to resolve issues: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to take the opposition on board to evolve consensus on national issues.

The opposition parties had one point agenda to stop the accountability process against their bigwigs, who were involved in massive corruption cases, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on corruption as it was PTI's manifesto during the general election 2018.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was independent institution and it was conducting investigation against corrupts transparently and without discrimination.

The minister said the present government was ready to consult with the opposition to bring reforms in NAB.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government was making all-out efforts to resolve economic woes and alleviate inflation and poverty from the country.

