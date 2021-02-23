UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Wants Transparency In Up-coming Senate Polls: Ali M.Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:20 PM

Govt wants transparency in up-coming senate polls: Ali M.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the government wanted to bring transparency in forthcoming senate election that was why the efforts were being made to hold the elections through open balloting.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was not supporting the government for open balloting. The government had presented senate election amendment bill in the parliament to ensure transparency in up-coming senate election but astonishingly the opposition parties were opposing it.

He said the people had badly rejected opposition's narrative which it had adopted against the national institutions and the government.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in supremacy of law and it was working for the betterment of country.

Replying to a question, he said the government would accept every decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the matter of NA-75 Daska.

Though there was issue of 20 poling stations in NA-75 but the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was demanding for re-polling in the whole constituency, Ali said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Daska Government NA-75 Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Serbian, Cypriot defenc ..

38 minutes ago

IAEA-Iran Deal Creates More Favorable Atmosphere f ..

32 minutes ago

Supporters of Convicted Terrorist Protest Outside ..

32 minutes ago

US Congress Job-Approval Rating at Hits 12-Year Hi ..

44 minutes ago

Argentina president says no law broken in vaccine ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.