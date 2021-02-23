Govt wants transparency in up-coming senate polls: Ali M.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the government wanted to bring transparency in forthcoming senate election that was why the efforts were being made to hold the elections through open balloting.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was not supporting the government for open balloting. The government had presented senate election amendment bill in the parliament to ensure transparency in up-coming senate election but astonishingly the opposition parties were opposing it.

He said the people had badly rejected opposition's narrative which it had adopted against the national institutions and the government.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in supremacy of law and it was working for the betterment of country.

Replying to a question, he said the government would accept every decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the matter of NA-75 Daska.

Though there was issue of 20 poling stations in NA-75 but the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was demanding for re-polling in the whole constituency, Ali said.