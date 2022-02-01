UrduPoint.com

Govt Waqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College And Others Sealed After Coronavirus Detection

Published February 01, 2022

Govt Waqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College and others sealed after Coronavirus detection

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority has shut down three more educational institutions, including Government Waqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women, after detecting Corona-virus positivity among students and staff members.

The health authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed informed Tuesday that Waqar-un-Nisa College was sealed as around eight cases were diagnosed with the fatal virus there.

He added that two Girls schools were also closed down in Tench Bhatta and Kallar Syedan due to over detection of Coronavirus.

The institutions would remain closed till February 8, the health officer said.

Dr Waqar informed that the health authority had sealed 86 educational institutions so far in the Rawalpindi district to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The health official said that 3rd phase of the Reach Every Door vaccination campaign was kicked off on Tuesday to cover all those who were still far away from the jabs, adding the vaccination was the only way to defeat this deadly disease.

