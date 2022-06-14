Govt. warns of action against unfit school vehicles from June 27

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch grand operation against outdated and unfit school buses and vehicles after June 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch grand operation against outdated and unfit school buses and vehicles after June 27.

Addressing a meeting, Director Transport Fahad Ikram Qazi said that students were our assets and that necessary steps would be taken to keep them safe.

He said that a massive operation had been decided to avoid any untoward incident.

Fahad said that transport department, police and district administration would examine fitness of vehicles used by educational institutions, and unfit vehicles would not be allowed to operate after June 27.

The excise department, he said, would be contacted to cancel registration of unfit vehicles under Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

He also directed the administration of schools to obtain fitness certificate from Motor Vehicle Examiner before June 27 to avoid punitive action.