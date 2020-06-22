UrduPoint.com
Govt Warns To Take Strict Action Against Over Charging Or Black Marketing Of Covid-19 Drugs: Dr Zafar Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:44 PM

Govt warns to take strict action against over charging or black marketing of Covid-19 drugs: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza Monday informed that sufficient amount of Dexamethasone is now available in the market and warned to take strict action against elements involved in over-charging or black marketing of life-saving drugs used by coronavirus patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza Monday informed that sufficient amount of Dexamethasone is now available in the market and warned to take strict action against elements involved in over-charging or black marketing of life-saving drugs used by coronavirus patients.

In an Interview on a private news channel, Zafar Mirza said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has been directed to ensure availability of medicines used for management of COVID-19 patients.

Dr Zafar Mirza said public is encouraged to inform DRAP on its Toll-Free number 0800-03727 in case they are being over-charged for the injections.

Replying to a question related to Eid ul Adha's and cattle markets' SOPs, he said that the Federal ministers, Ulema and Mashaikhs were holding meetings and discussing about detailed strategy for securing cattle markets and eid ul Edha gatherings in view of the rising mortality and deteriorating health situation across the country.

Pakistan was the first country to keep the mosques remained open with SOPs on the occasion of Ramazan in consultation with the religious scholars and now government would soon finalize its national strategy plan for Eid ul Adha as well, he added.

Zafar Mirza said that the government is planning to increase the testing capacity for coronavirus (COVID-19) to one lakh tests per day within the next few weeks, adding, the areas where government was implementing smart lockdown strategy are giving good news with record of less cases of coronavirus.

He said people must follow the government's instructions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, adding, "We're all citizens of this country and all these precautionary steps are in the best interests to protect them from the outbreak of this virus," he added.

The Ministry of health till now has issues more than 30 SOPs and repeatedly urged public to cooperate with government for implementation of government guidelines.

He said the DRAP has also permitted clinical trials of plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment.

