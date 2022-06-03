UrduPoint.com

Govt Welcomes Ceasefire Extension With TTP: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the government welcomed the ceasefire extended by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) under the ongoing negotiation, which was opened in October, 2021

"The negotiation is being held at the government level.

The Government of Afghanistan is facilitating the talks, which have the representation of the civilian government as well as of the military," she said while responding to a query in the news conference.

She said the talks with the TTP, which were being held within the constitutional domain, would be concluded with the government's approval. "Whatever the decision will be taken by the negotiating committee in this regard, it will be taken in line with the Constitution and approval of the Parliament and the government," she added.

Marriyum said the talks would proceed with the consensus of both parties.

