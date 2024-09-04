Govt, Welfare Sectors Must Play Role For Ending Of Narcotics In Jhal Magsi: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Syed Rehmatullah Shah on Wednesday said that government institutions, community, teachers and other welfare sectors must play their positive role for elimination of narcotics curse.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding anti-narcotics at his office on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gandawa Abdul Majeed Muhammad Hossani, SP Jhal Magsi Subhan Ali Magsi, Tehsildar Gandawa Hadi Bakhsh Pahor, (Resaldar Major) Abdul Hakeem Abro, Excise Officer Muhammad Sharif Lashari, District Health Inspector Dr. Badar Nadeem Ansari and concerned officials.
While addressing the participants of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Syed Rahmatullah Shah said that drugs were putting our generation on the verge of destruction.
He said that it was the need of the hour to take effective measures to prevent the curse of narcotics through creating more awareness among the public so that we could keep our young generation away from drug addiction.
Drug dealers are bringing our species to the brink of destruction, their crime is unforgivable, he said adding that along with this, it was very important to organize various seminars in schools and colleges to raise awareness about the ill effects of drugs, he said.
He said that elocution competitions should be held among the students regarding the harmful effects of drugs on health so that the young generation could be kept away from evil like drugs.
He said that more priority should be given to the promotion of sports throughout the district to attract towards education and sports activities and save them from drug addiction.
