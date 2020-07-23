UrduPoint.com
Govt Well Aware About Issues Of Private Schools Of Less Income: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said the government was well aware about the issues of private sector schools of less income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said the government was well aware about the issues of private sector schools of less income.

In a meeting with the delegations of private schools associations, the minister hailed the role of private schools in imparting education.

The delegation led by the Member National Assembly (MNA) Kamal ud Din, was also consisting of Central President Private Schools Network Dr Afzal Babar, Provincial President All Balochistan Progressive Private School Association and Provincial President Iqra Progressive School Association Balochistan Muhammad Nawaz Pindrani and Hafiz Nemat Ullah Khan Kakar who presented the issues of private schools.

Shafqat Mahmood assured the delegation that the government wanted to help and resolve the issues of private schools that were working with less income.

He further said that the private schools had played vital role in literacy ratio in the country and the government wanted to resolve their issues. In that regard, he said the government had asked the State Bank of Pakistan to prepare a financial support program.

During the meeting , specially the issues of Balochistan were discussed and assurances was also given to resolve them.

