Govt will accept positive proposals of opposition on NAB amendment bill in parliament: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019 draft will be presented in the Parliament for legislation.

.In a statement, the foreign minister said that the sitting opposition did incomplete work in the past for reforming NAB laws.He dispelled the impression that NAB is used for victimization. Ordinance is promulgated for a fixed period and then it has to go to parliament.

Besides government, opposition stance will also come in the parliament. The workable and positive proposals of opposition will be considered open heartedly and these will be accepted..Reforming NAB laws is an old standing demand, he said adding a special committee was constituted during PML-N tenure to reform the laws.

PML-N, PPP and other parties were part of this committee. Committee did much work on reforms but it could not be completed unfortunately, he observed.