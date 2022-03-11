UrduPoint.com

Govt Will Allocate Budget For Law Dept During Next Fiscal Year: Dr. Rubaba

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday announced that more budget would be allocated in new fiscal year to address main issues of law Department in Balochistan

Due to unavailability of offices and accommodation facilities for law officers in rural districts of Balochistan, law enforcement matters at the government level are being affected, she added.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed these views during a briefing given by the Law Administration Branch here.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that law officers posted in rural districts are reluctant to go to other places due to lack of offices and residential facilities owing to which cases are shifted to alternative places and the people are facing difficulties.

"It is not possible to complete the offices and residential facilities at the same time across the province but it is necessary to have a long term plan and work on it in phases every year," she maintained.

She said that all the departments of the law department were actively engaged in rendering services and there was no unnecessary delay in day to day affairs.

She directed that a plan of action should be formulated for professional training in the law department while appointments on merit should be ensured to meet the manpower requirement.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the Admin Section and reiterated her commitment to form the Law Department in Balochistan.

