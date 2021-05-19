Govt will continue accountability against corrupt elements: Vowda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vowda on Wednesday said that Prime Minister will never compromise on accountability and will continue the process against corrupt elements at any cost.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan's politics was different from the traditional politics of Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan will never stop accountability process, he said adding that Tareen's group is not capable to divert the policy of PM on accountability. Replying to a question about influence of Tareen's group in Punjab, he said Tareen's group didn't have any power to topple the government of Punjab. Appreciating the PM's efforts for political workers, Senator said the credit went to PM Imran Khan who politically groomed the workers. About approval of Budget, he said all the political parties would support the government for passing upcoming budget of next fiscal year.