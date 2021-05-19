UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Will Continue Accountability Against Corrupt Elements: Vowda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Govt will continue accountability against corrupt elements: Vowda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vowda on Wednesday said that Prime Minister will never compromise on accountability and will continue the process against corrupt elements at any cost.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan's politics was different from the traditional politics of Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan will never stop accountability process, he said adding that Tareen's group is not capable to divert the policy of PM on accountability. Replying to a question about influence of Tareen's group in Punjab, he said Tareen's group didn't have any power to topple the government of Punjab. Appreciating the PM's efforts for political workers, Senator said the credit went to PM Imran Khan who politically groomed the workers. About approval of Budget, he said all the political parties would support the government for passing upcoming budget of next fiscal year.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Budget TV All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

1 hour ago

Minister doles out millions among Attock's bar ass ..

28 minutes ago

Minister for enhancing dengue surveillance testing ..

28 minutes ago

Two committed suicide in separate incidents

28 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

28 minutes ago

Covid-19 keep upward trend in Attock district

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.