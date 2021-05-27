Govt. will extend help, cooperation to investors: CM aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Wednesday said that provincial government has taken result oriented steps to facilitate investors that have shown interests to invest in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Abdul Karim Wednesday said that provincial government has taken result oriented steps to facilitate investors that have shown interests to invest in KP.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Habib Group of Companies. Special Assistant to CM on Minerals Arif Ahmad Zai was also present on the occasion.

Chief Executive Officer Habib Group informed CM aides about their projects and investments.

He informed that a railways line project would be established among Pakistan, Tehran and Istanbul that would be extended to Azakhel Dry Port.

He said that proposed railway project would help exporting marble and other mineral resources to Turkey and Iran. He said that the project would facilitate investors and create new vistas of economic growth.

Both the CM aides assured cooperation to investors and said, their issues and problems would be addressed on priority.