Govt will go back the same wrong way it has come: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said incumbent government will go back the same wrong way it has come .She said this while talking to media men here on the occasion of her appearance in Accountability Court (AC) Lahore Wednesday.

Terming the allegation regarding recovery of mobile phone baseless she said contradiction has come from those who have leveled this allegation.To a question about Maulana Fazl Azadi March she said the way lie has no feet to stand, rigging-stricken government has no feet also.

The government will go back by the same wrong it has come.Later Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas were sent back to jail from AC.