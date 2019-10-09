UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Will Go Back The Same Wrong Way It Has Come: Maryam Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Govt will go back the same wrong way it has come: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said incumbent government will go back the same wrong way it has come

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said incumbent government will go back the same wrong way it has come .She said this while talking to media men here on the occasion of her appearance in Accountability Court (AC) Lahore Wednesday.

Terming the allegation regarding recovery of mobile phone baseless she said contradiction has come from those who have leveled this allegation.To a question about Maulana Fazl Azadi March she said the way lie has no feet to stand, rigging-stricken government has no feet also.

The government will go back by the same wrong it has come.Later Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas were sent back to jail from AC.

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mobile Jail Azadi March Same Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

3 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazu ..

17 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.67 pct lower

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Japan cooperating to promote agro-based ..

3 minutes ago

German chemical industry sketches costly carbon-ne ..

3 minutes ago

China's interbank treasure bond index closes highe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.