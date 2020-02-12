Govt will hold local body elections in on-going year: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) MPA Sabeen Gull

UrduPoint.com
Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:25 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) MPA Sabeen Gull said that local government elections would be held by the end of this year. The incumbent government strongly believe in election process. While talking to APP, she stated that the incumbent government was sincere in holding local government elections and entrusting powers at grassroots level.

She maintained that union council chairmen and councillors were capable of ensuring matchless progress at street level.

She said the local bodies election would be held the year end.

More Stories From Pakistan

