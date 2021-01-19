UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Will Investigate Broadsheet Matter: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt will investigate Broadsheet matter: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would investigate the Broadsheet matter, besides identifying the elements behind damaging national economy. In an interview with a private television channel, he said the opposition parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, have been obliged from the past rulers who granted them national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

He said that Pakistan has to pay a heavy amount demanded by Broadsheet after proper investigations. He said it was a matter of 20 years back but we will have to prob the scandal shortly.

Lamenting over attitude of the leaders who ruled the country in the recent past, he said Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, have earned billions of rupees through kick backs and unfair means.

The minister said that the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had made colossal damages to economy of Pakistan through wrongdoings.

Senator Shibli Faraz said, in an era of Musharraf, both the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had gained NRO to remain in power. He said after investigations, we will tell the nation about mishandling of national money by PPP and PML-N rulers. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government came into power on behalf of the accountability. He assured that accountability against the corrupt leaders of PPP and PML-N, would continue till the recovery of the looted money.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Musharraf Scandal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

20 minutes ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

35 minutes ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed: &#039;UAE is gaining increased ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.