Govt. Will Never Compromise On Accountability Process: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been struggled for 23 years against corruption and money laundering.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister made it clear that politics of Imran Khan gripped with solid principles and he (PM) would never compromise on accountability process.

"Nobody could blackmail the government. As it was working efficiently to ensure rule of law and to bring improvement in health, education and other sectors to yield desirous results." he said.

He said that the government has launched Prime Minister's Health Card because it was topmost priority of the government to provide modern health facilities to the common man.

