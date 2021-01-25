(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said the government pledged to never give the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in corruption cases to the opposition's corrupt leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed with his promise from day one to carry out across the board accountability process against those looted the national exchequer ruthlessly, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respectively had tried to save their corruption and laundering by chanting the slogans of democracy.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have been completely failed in getting their nefarious designs and gains.