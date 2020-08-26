UrduPoint.com
Govt Will Never Grant NRO To Opposition, Their Proposed NAB Amendments Not To Be Accepted: Faisal Vawda

Wed 26th August 2020

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his cabinet have categorically refused to grant national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to the opposition leaders and thus rejected their proposed NAB amendments in this regard

Talking to a private news channel, he said granting the NRO to them in past had destroyed the economy and indulged the country into chronic financial woes, adding, opposition was using the forum of parliament to save its politics as well as corruption and was trying to obstruct any public interest legislation.

He said PTI leadership was united against corruption and we urged opposition to think beyond the cases filed against their leaders, He further said that it is the responsibility of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to ensure Nawaz Sharif's return as he is the guarantor.

"The opposition, which is trying to create unrest in the country, was itself unstable and has no agenda of public welfare, he said, adding, opposition parties ideologically opposed to one another are united for their vested interests.

Opposition parties will never succeed in toppling the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and assured that we will complete our five years tenure, he added.

